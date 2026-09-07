Mother Travels 400 Km with Son’s Body, Believing He Is Still Alive after Snakebite

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Sundargarh: In a heartbreaking incident, a mother travelled nearly 400 kilometres with her son’s body, believing that he was still alive and could somehow be saved though he had been bitten by a snake. The tragic incident took place in Khartala village under Bisra block of Sundargarh district in Odisha recently.

According to reports, Balmati Naik, wife of Suryakanta Naik of Sundarpur village under Khaira police station, had gone to her parental home along with her son and daughter to celebrate Rakhi Purnima. The family had been spending time together in a festive atmosphere when tragedy struck on Saturday night.

While the family was asleep, Balmati reportedly woke up after hearing her son scream. She found that he had been bitten by a snake. The family immediately rushed him to the local Bisra hospital in the hope of saving his life.

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However, doctors examined the boy and declared him dead.

Despite the medical declaration, the mother reportedly refused to believe that her son had died. Hoping that he might still be alive and could be saved, she travelled around 400 kilometres with the body.

The heartbreaking incident has left the family and local residents devastated. The parents have reportedly lodged a complaint stating that their son died after being bitten by a snake.