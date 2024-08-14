Mother-son duo killed in elephant attack in Bonai of Sundergarh district

Bonai: In a tragic incident, a mother-son duo was killed in an elephant attack in Bonai of Odisha’s Sundergarh district. The incident occurred in Balijhudi village under the Barsuan Range of the district.

According to sources, the woman, identified as Sukanti Bhatta, who was four months pregnant was sleeping with her four kids when an elephant broke the wall of the house. As the wall fell on Sukanti and her eight-year-old son, both of them died on the spot. The three other kids were injured in the incident.

On receiving information, forest officials reached the spot, while the locals rushed the three kids to the Rourkela hospital. Reportedly, the woman’s husband went to Bangalore to work as a laborer nearly seven days back and was not in the house during the incident.

The elephant has reportedly destroyed the house. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

In a similar instance earlier, a man was killed after being attacked by an elephant in Banki of Odisha’s Cuttack district. The incident has come to the fore from Gayala Banka village under Banki Tehsil of the district.