Mother, Newborn escape unhurt as ceiling collapses in Udala Hospital Maternity Ward

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Udala: A major tragedy was averted after a portion of the false ceiling collapsed in the maternity ward of Udala Medical in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday. Fortunately, newborn baby and mother escape unhurt.

As per reports, the incident took place when a section of the ceiling collapsed and fell on the back of a mother who was sitting on her hospital bed with the newborn in her arms. Fortunately, the infant and the mother escaped unhurt.

Another person, the husband of a woman admitted to the maternity ward, was also struck by debris during the incident. Water was reportedly pouring into the ward along with the debris.

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Preliminary information suggests that continuous water seepage from the roof had weakened the false ceiling, causing it to collapse.

Following this incident, patients and their families have expressed dissatisfaction regarding the hospital authorities’ negligence. Demands have been raised for the immediate repair of the hospital building and for ensuring a safe environment for expectant mothers and newborns.