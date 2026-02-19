Mother-daughter killed in firecracker explosion in Cuttack

Advertisement

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a woman and her three-year-old girl died in a firecracker explosion at Mahajanpur village under Jagatpur police station limits of Cuttack district today.

According to reports, a woman and her daughter-in-law and granddaughter were reportedly preparing firecrackers at their house this evening while none of the male members of the family were present at the house.

However, a firecracker suddenly exploded which left three of them critically injured as they sustained severe burn injuries. They were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment. However, the mother and her minor daughter succumbed to their injuries while the third member of the family is still battling for life at the Casualty department of the hospital.

The impact of the firecracker explosion was devastating that it damaged the entire house. While some portions of the roof caved-in, the walls developed cracks following the blast.

Local police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile a pall of gloom descended following the unfortunate deaths of the mother-daughter.

