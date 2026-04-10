Mother-Daughter Duo Killed in Elephant Attack in Angul

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Angul: In a tragic incident a woman and her daughter were killed in elephant attack in Angul district of Odisha last night. The incident took place near Madhupur in the district.

According to information, some people from other districts Athamallik live in Bantala area and work as laborers. This mother and daughter also live there.

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Last night, they had gone to Madhupur area to watch Danda nacha and were returning home late at night. However, on the way, an elephant attacked both of them. As a result, both of them died on the spot.

On receiving the information, Bantala police reached the spot late at night, recovered both the bodies and sent them to the district headquarters hospital. Further investigation of the matter is underway.