Mother-Daughter Die Due To Electrocution, Family Stages Protest with Bodies at Collector’s Office

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Bhawanipatna: A mother and her daughter died due to electrocution in Kalahandi district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Karlasoda village under Kalahandi Sadar police station limits.

Following the death, the family reached the District Collector’s office carrying the bodies and staged a protest inside the office premises demanding justice.

The deceased have been identified as Lalita Nayak and her daughter Shital Nayak.

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According to information, Shital Nayak came in contact with a live electric wire while drying clothes. Her mother Lalita was electrocuted while trying to save her daughter. Both were admitted to the Kalahandi District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

The family alleged that they were declared dead without proper examination at the hospital.

This has triggered resentment among family members and villagers. Relatives alleged medical negligence and staged a protest.