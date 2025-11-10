Mother and son killed after unknown vehicle hits bike in Redhakhol

Advertisement

Redhakhol: In an unfortunate incident, a man and his mother were killed in a road accident near Dimirikuda village on Nakatideula road here on late Sunday night.

Sources revealed that the man was returning from his in-laws house after vising his pregnant wife when an unknown vehicle hit his bike, which resulted in the death of his mother who was riding pillion.

Meanwhile, the man was rushed to the nearby hospital with critical injuries. He died in the hospital while receiving treatment.