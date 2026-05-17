Mother and daughter killed in fatal road accident in Nabarangapur

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Nabarangapur: In a heart wrenching incident, a mother and daughter were killed in a fatal accident near Jhitikiguda national highway under Papadahandi block in Nabarangapur district.

According to reports, the deceased mother and daughter has been identified as the teacher of Exboard school CH Usarani and her daughter.

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Sources revealed that Usarani along with her son, daughter, son-in-law and grandson was returning home after visiting Puri Jagannath temple when their car collided head-on with a trawler, resulting in the death of two and three other sustained serious injuries.

The police and fire service personnel rescue them and rushed to the Papadahandi community health centre where the mother and daughter died while receiving treatment. All the critical injured people including a five year-old child are receiving treatment at the hospital.

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