Most-wanted Maoist leader Sukru surrenders along with four others

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Phulbani: In what can be considered as a major success for Odisha police, one of the most-wanted Maoist leaders Sukru surrendered before the police in Kandhamal district on Tuesday.

Sanjeeb Panda, the ADG of anti-Naxal operations, informed that Sukru who had a cash reward of Rs 55 lakh on his head surrendered before Kandhamal police along with four others.

It is to be noted here that Sukru was one of the hardcore Maoists who was active mostly in Kandhamal district and was involved in several insurgent operations.

However, he decided to surrender before the police as the left-wing extremism in the district has already become weaker with the surrender of several top leaders and members. Besides, he was impressed with the rehabilitation policy of the government.

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Meanwhile, the ADG of anti-Naxal operations urged other Maoists to lay down their arms before the police.

In his reaction over the development, DGP YB Khurania said that Sukru’s surrender marks a major success for the security forces who have been working hard and intensified anti-Maoist operation.

Currently, there are only 9-10 Maoists in Odisha and the state will be declared Maoist-free by March 31, the DGP said adding that Sukru will be provided rehabilitation facilities as per the rules of the government.

Also Read: 130 Maoists Surrender With Weapons In Presence Of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy