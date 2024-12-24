Most wanted Maoist leader nabbed by Police from Odisha border

Malkangiri: In a major achievement for Police, a wanted Maoist leader was arrested from Malkangiri bordering Kanker in Chhattisgarh. Identified as Balmuri Narayan Rao alias Bhaskar, he was nabbed by the Kanker Police of Chhattisgarh.

He was a leader of ISZMC Naxal cadre. He was actively involved in violence activities of the Naxals for nearly 40 years. He was the mastermind behind many activities carried out by the Naxals. The Maoist leader carried a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head. He was a wanted criminal in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. He is a relative of Ganesh of ICCM. He was nabbed by the police during a search operation in the Kanker area.

He was working as a top leader for the last 40 years. He had joined the Maoist group since 1984. He had done violent activities in Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.