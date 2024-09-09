Most bridges submerged in Malkangiri as incessant rain occurs in the district

Malkangiri: Heavy rain in Malkangiri district has led to submerged bridges. The district has been isolated from the outside world.

There is four to five feet water on Pangam, Kangurkonda, Poteru, MV 7, Kanyashram, MV 90, MV 96 bridges of the district. So Malkangiri to Motu and Jaipur to Malkangiri traffic is blocked. Hundreds of vehicles are stuck on either sides of the bridge.

In view of the flooding earlier on July 20, due to incessant rainfall in Malkangiri district has thrown life out of gear. Four to five feet water has been flowing on almost all the bridges in the district.

According to reports, the road connecting Kalimela to Padia has been disrupted completely due to severe flooding. Similar flooding has been experienced on Kanyasharama bridge in the district. From Malkangiri to Motu there had been complete isolation from the outside world, all means of communication have been disrupted.

