Morning school likely soon, says Odisha Education Minister amidst rising temperatures

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Bhubaneswar: As temperatures soar, reaching peak levels ahead of April, the School and Mass Education Department is set to decide on implementing morning school schedules. A meeting, attended by a Disaster Management Department officer, will discuss the plan to beat the heat.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityanand Gond announced that a decision on morning school timings will be taken soon, considering the rising temperatures.

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The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Center predicts a temperature surge, with western Odisha districts like Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, and Bhawanipatna expected to touch 39°C. From April 14, temperatures may reach 40°C in these areas, with a 2-3°C rise expected tomorrow.