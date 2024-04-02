Morning school begins in Odisha today, Check timings

Bhubaneswar: Amid scorching heat in Odisha, morning school for students studying between classes 1 to 12 have begun today (April 2). The classes began at 7 am and will continue till 11.30 am.

The decision of morning school was given by the state’s School and Mass Education Department on March 30th. According to official reports, the decision has been take in view of rising temperature in the state. The department further all the government and private school to begin classes for students of class 1 to 12 as per the said schedule.

Additionally, Odisha Anganwadi timings has also been changed due to the severe heatwave condition in the state. The Daily activity schedule for Anganwadi Centres functioning in own buildings or Community Halls or Non-School building have been revised from 09.00 am to 02.00 am to 07.00 am to 11.30 am.

The timings of the Anganwadi has been specified in a letter issued Government of Odisha Women and Child Development to the Collectors of all the districts.

It is worth mentioning here that temperature touched 40 degrees in as many as eight places of Odisha on Monday. As per IMD, the maximum temperature of the day i.e 40.4 degrees was recorded in Jharsuguda and Baripada. This was followed by Balangir as it boiled at 40.3 degrees.

Likewise, Boudh, Nayagarh, Bhawanipatna, Talcher and Titlagarh witnessed 40 degree Celsius yesterday.

Keeping heatwave in mind, people are asked to stay safe and take all the precautionary measures to keep them healthy during the extreme heat condition.