Morning classes extended in Odisha schools, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today extended the morning classes in schools in view of the heat and humidity weather condition prevailing across the State.

As per a notification issued by the Information and Public Relations department, the School and Mass Education department has decided to hold the morning classes from Standard-I to XII on June 21 (tomorrow) from 6.30 AM to 10.30 AM. The normal classes will resume from June 22 onwards, read the notification.

It is to be noted here that Odisha had announced early summer vacation for school students in view of the intense heatwave conditions from April 25 and the schools were slated to reopen on June 18.

However, as different districts of the State are still reeling under heat and intense humidity, the State government had directed the district collectors to take a final decision regarding reopening of the schools after reviewing the weather conditions in their respective districts.