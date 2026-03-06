More than hundred wild elephants spotted in Mayurbhanj, villagers scared, watch

Advertisement

Mayurbhanj: Villagers are living in fear after a herd of over a hundred elephants was spotted in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Friday.

The elephant sighting has heightened tensions, following a year of elephant-related violence in Shuliapada, Morda, and Rasgobindpur blocks, including a fatal attack on a youth two days ago.

The herd, comprising elephants from West Bengal’s Tapovan forest, has been seen near Bonkati and Ghanghana under the Deuli forest range and Shuliapada block.

The forest department is on high alert, with the Deuli ranger stating that strict vigil is being maintained and arrangements are in place to drive away the herd.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, large crowds have gathered to catch a glimpse of the majestic creatures.

Watch the video here:

Hundreds of elephant spotted in Mayurbhanj, villagers scared, watch pic.twitter.com/gl8boWyxJM — Kalinga TV (@kalingatv) March 6, 2026