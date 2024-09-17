More than 30 lakh pakka houses distributed by PM Modi in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Subhadra Yojana at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneshwar. The first installment went to the account of the beneficiaries. 1250 crore 55 thousand rupees to the accounts of 25 lakh 11 women in the first phase. Rs. 5000 went to the account of the beneficiary in the first installment.

In his speech Prime Minister Modi said, Odisha will reach the peak of development in five years. The whole country will say Odisha is pure gold. Subhadra Yojana will reach every woman in Odisha. More than 1 crore women will benefit from Subhadra Yojana.

After the formation of the government, the Ratna Bhandar was opened. The four doors of the temple have been opened. Important decisions have been taken for the empowerment of farmers and women. The central government has brought a new pension scheme. Tax on Basumati rice has been reduced. Namo Bharat Express will soon be started in Odisha. Odisha is rich in natural resources.

The PM further said Odisha will develop rapidly in IT and railway sector. Hi-tech railway track shall be made in Odisha. Prime Minister Modi said that the train will run from Puri to Konark. Apart from this, various projects were laid at the Janata Maidan.

Similarly, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi said in his speech, we have fulfilled our promises within 100 days of forming the government. The goal of Subhadra Yojana is to make women self-reliant. Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singhdeo, Pravati Parida, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram were present in the Janata Maidan programme.

