More than 50 people including six children fall ill after eating Dahibara in Jajpur

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Jajpur: Over 50 people including six children fell ill after eating dahibara in Jajpur. All the sick people are residents of Patapur village. They have been admitted at the Jajpur hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the sick people fell ill in the afternoon and suffered from diarrhea. Initially, they were first admitted to Dasharathpur Community Health Center. Later, some of them were shifted to Jajpur Main Hospital as their condition worsened. It is reported that more than 6 of the sick people are children.

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In a similar incident, 70 people fell ill after consuming dahibara at a weekely market in Gabajora village under Manamunda police limits in Boudh district last year. A medical team from Manmunda Health Center reached the spot and started treatment.

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