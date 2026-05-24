More than 20 injured as pickup van overturns in Ganjam

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Berhampur: At least 20 people were injured after a pickup van overturned near Sapuakhata under Jarada police limits in Ganjam district on late Saturday night.

All the injured people have been admitted to the Patrapur hospital. Later, five of the injured people were transferred to the Berhampur MKCG hospital as their condition was critical.

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According to sources, they were returning after finishing a test setup for a yanga in Mahendragiri hill when the pickup van lost control and overturned on the road.

A devastating accident took place in Ganjam a few days after a bus rammed into a auto rickshaw and dragged it for some meters, resulting in the death of six people and four people critically injured. All the critically injured people were transffered to the MKCG hospital in Berhampur. The auto was carrying passengers for a feast at Singhasini pitha from Erendra when the bus collided with it near Ladakapalli.