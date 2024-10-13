More than 15 shops gutted in massive fire breaks out at Aska vegetable market

Aska: In a tragic incident, more than 15 shops were gutted down after massive fire broke out at Aska Laxmi Bazar Vegetable market. Valuables worth lakhs were reduced to ashes in the fire mishap.

As per reports, some onlookers spotted fire at the Aska Vegetable Market at around 2 a, and tried to douse the flame, but in vain.

Later, they informed the fire personnel about the incident. On being informed, the fire tenders pressed into service and doused the blaze.

The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. As per preliminary probe, it revealed that the fire broke out in a shop and then it engulfed other shops.

