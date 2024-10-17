More than 100 tahsildars transferred in Odisha, check full list here

By Subadh Nayak
118 tahsildars transferred in odisha

Bhubaneswar: More than 100 tahsildars have been transferred in Odisha on Thursday, informed the Revenue and Disaster Management Department of the State government.

As per the notification issued by the department, as many as 118 tahsildars have been transferred and given responsibilities in places.

Kashipur tahsildar Sunil Kumar Pradhan has been transferred as Krushnaprasad tahsildar. Likewise, Krushnaprasad tahsildarAbhisek Sahu has been posted as OSD, Revenue & DM Department (deployed in O/o the Minister, Revenue & DM).

Narsinghpur Tahasildar Manoj Kumar Majhi has been transferred as Odapada Tahasildar while Odapada Tahasildar Maheswar Behera has been appointed as Kashipur Tahasildar.

