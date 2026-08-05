Monsoon Turns Active Again in Odisha, Rain Alert issued for 7 Days, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: The monsoon has turned active again in Odisha, bringing the possibility of rainfall across various parts of the state.

The IMD has forecast rain for the next 7 days, till August 11, with heavy rainfall likely at one or two places.

As per the weather forecast, rain is likely across the entire state in the next 24 hours.

Today’s Warning: Orange Warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj district for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Yellow Warning has been issued for 10 districts — Malkangiri, Koraput, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Sambalpur — for heavy rain.

The remaining 19 districts are likely to witness light to moderate rain with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph. A yellow warning has also been issued for them.

Rain to Intensify from Tomorrow:

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The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase from tomorrow. Orange Alert has been issued for Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts for heavy to very heavy rain. Yellow Warning has been issued for 16 districts: Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Angul, Deogarh and Sundargarh for heavy rain.

According to the IMD, Talcher in Angul recorded the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours at 80 mm.

Residents in the warned districts have been advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

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