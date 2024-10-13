Monsoon to withdraw from Odisha soon; When did monsoon withdraw from state each year

Bhubaneswar: Southwest Monsoon has started to withdraw from Odisha. Generally, the monsoon starts its return process from the month of September. The weather conditions remain favourable for the withdrawal of Monsoon.

This year, the state received 1092.0 percent of rainfall which is 5 percent less than 1150.2 percent of normal rain percentage.

When did monsoon leave Odisha each year?

2020: The monsoon left Odisha between October 26 and 28 in 2020.

2021: Monsoon left Odisha between October 11 and 23 in 2021.

2022: In the year 2022, the monsoon departed from state in between October 20 to 21.

2023: Monsoon left Odisha on October 13 in 2023.

Amount of rainfall received each year from 2020

In 2020, 1140.8 percent of normal rainfall was recorded with 1 percent of rainfall deficient.

In 2021, there was 1047.0 percent rainfall with 9 percent less rainfall than normal.

In 2022, there was 1196.8 percent rainfall and 4 percent higher rainfall than normal.

In 2023, 1115.4 percent rainfall was recorded with 3 percent less rainfall.

This year, two districts, Nuapada and Malkangiri have received heavy rains. A total of 24 districts have received normal rainfall and 4 districts Bhadrak, Kenjhar, Deogarh and Jharsuguda have recorded deficient rainfall.