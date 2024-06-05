Monsoon to reach Odisha early, expected to hit state by June 8

Bhubaneswar: Unbearable heatwave continues in the state of Odisha. Meanwhile, a promising news for Odisha has come to light. The South-west monsoon will touch Odisha in the next 3 to 4 days.

Monsoon usually reaches Odisha 10 days after reaching Kerala. However, looking at the way IMD has estimated, there is a possibility of monsoon entering Odisha two days early. Monsoon may enter Odisha by June 8.

On June 6, South Odisha and adjacent districts are likely to experience wind speed of 30 to 40 km per hour with strong winds, the Meteorological Center said.

On the other hand, the temperature was above 40 degrees in four cities of the state yesterday. A yellow warning has been issued in Balangir, Nuapada, Subarnpur, Boudh, Kandhamal and Bargarh in the next 24 hours.