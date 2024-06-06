Monsoon to arrive within 2-3 days in Odisha, says IMD

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the south-west monsoon is likely to arrive in Odisha in next 2 to 3 days. This will bring a relief from the extreme heatwave condition and humid climate Odisha is grappling with right now.

Notably, Monsoon usually reaches the state nearly after 10 days of hitting Kerala. However, this year, IMD has predicted that the monsoon might enter Odisha by June 8.

“The Southwest Monsoon usually arrives in Odisha towards the second week of June – 12th or 13th. We expect the Monsoon to touch south Odisha in the next three to four days. Till now, conditions are favourable,” informed Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

The Southwest Monsoon has reached Kerala and advanced into most parts of Northeast India on May 30, as reported by the IMD.

Presently, the monsoon has already entered Telangana. Monsoon on Monday covered some more parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

According to Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to cover entire Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana and the rest of coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next four to five days.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places in all the districts of Telangana on June 7.