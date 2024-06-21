Monsoon shows progress in Odisha, rain likely for 3 days

Bhubaneswar: Monsoon had arrived in Odisha on June 8 but had stopped showing any progress. As a piece of good news, there will be some relief from the heat as the MeT department has predicted monsoon rains for the next three days.

According to reports, monsoon has become active in Odisha yet again. There shall be relief from the severe heat and humidity. After a long time, the South West Monsoon which has been stalled in Malkangiri, has advanced slightly. Monsoon has touched Koraput, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Gajapati districts.

Although the amount of rain has not increased, the cloudy weather has brought a slight relief from the heat. The capital city of Bhubaneswar has also received a little rain rain due to the monsoon effect. Monsoon is likely to become active in some more districts of Odisha in the next two to three days. The regional meteorological center has informed that the conditions are favorable for progress of monsoon in Odisha.

Monsoon progress will continue for the next three days. Rainfall will increase in different parts of the state for three days from today. Bhubaneswar Meteorological Center has predicted rain with lightning and thunder. At this time, the wind speed can be 30 to 40 km. Coastal Odisha will experience humid weather conditions for the next three days despite the increase in rainfall, the MeT informed.