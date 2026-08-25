Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly to begin from September 22
The Monsoon Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin from September 22 and will continue till October 3 with a total of 9 working days.
Bhubaneswar: The Monsoon Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin from September 22 and will continue till October 3 with a total of 9 working days.
As per the provisional calendar of sittings for the proposed Seventh Session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly, which has been sent to the Principal Secretary of the Parliamentary Affairs Department from Secretary Satyabrata Rout, the Monsoon Session will have one holiday and two no-meeting days.
Rout has requested to take steps to move His Excellency the Governor for summoning the Session if the commencing date is agreed upon by the Government.
Check the complete schedule of Monsoon Session of Odisha Assembly:
- Tuesday, the 22nd: Official Business
- Wednesday, the 23rd: Official Business
- Thursday, the 24th: Official Business
- Friday, the 25th: Official Business
- Saturday, the 26th: No Meeting Days
- Sunday, the 27th: No Meeting Days
- Monday, the 28th: Official Business
- Tuesday, the 29th: Official Business
- Wednesday, the 30th: Official Business
- Thursday, the 1st: Official Business
- Friday, the 2nd: Holiday (Gandhi Jayanti)
- Saturday, the 3rd: Official Business