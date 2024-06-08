Monsoon hits Odisha, informs IMD

Bhubaneswar: The Southwest Monsoon hits Odisha, four days before, informed Bhubaneswar regional centre of IMD on Saturday.

The monsoon has covered some parts of Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The Southwest monsoon hits Kerala on June 5. It has advanced over the entire south Arabian Sea, some parts of the central Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and some parts of the Bay of Bengal.

More details awaited.

Also Read: Heatwave Condition Grip These Districts In Western Odisha