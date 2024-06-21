Monsoon further advances into some more parts of Odisha, covers 24 districts

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a great sigh of relief for the people of Odisha who have been facing intense heat and humidity weather conditions, the south-west monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the State and covered 24 districts, informed Manorama Mohanty, the Scientist ‘F’ & Head Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar today.

According to the weather department, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Deogarh are the 24 districts which have been now covered by the monsoon.

The weather system also advanced to more parts of four districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Balasore and some parts of the districts of Sundergarh and Mayurbhanj.

“The northern limit of monsoon now passes through 20.5 degree N/63 degree E, 20.5 degree N/70 degree E, Navsari, Jalgaon, Mandia, Pendra Road, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Haldia, Pakur, Sahibganj and Raxual,” said the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat State, remaining parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh during next 3-4 days,” the weather department added.

