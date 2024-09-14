Monsoon bird count in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika, 6256 more birds counted this year

Kendrapara: The population of monsoon birds has increased in Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district of Odisha this nesting season. Forest officials on Saturday released the bird census report which pegged the nesting bird population at 1,30,123. It is to be noted that in the rainy season last year, forest officials had sighted 1,23,867.

