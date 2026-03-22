Monkeys pushed woman to death from roof top!

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Athagarh: In shocking incident, a woman died reportedly after falling off the roof of her house at Rajnagar village under Athagarh police station limits of Cuttack district today.

The deceased woman has been identified as 55-year-old Sulachana Sahu of Deula Sahi of Rajnagar village.

Meanwhile, Sulachana’s family members alleged that Sulachana fell off the roof and died only after she was pushed by troop of monkeys. She son Pradeep Sahu informed that she had gone to the roof of the house to collect some clothes that she had dried earlier when a troop of monkeys appeared in the village.

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After being alerted by her family members, Sulachana was trying to get into the house, however, the monkeys pushed her so forcefully that she fell from the roof and died, Pradeep alleged.

“Immediately, we rushed my mother to the Athagarh Sub-Divisional Hospitals (SDH) for treatment. However, doctor declared her dead. When we informed the forest officials about the tragic incident and demanded some compensation as per the law, we were told to show proof of monkey pushing my mother and leading her to death,” he alleged while questing how one can keep the proof of things that happens all of a sudden and cause someone’s death.

Pradeep also alleged that the forest officials are not taking any action despite repeated request to disperse the monkeys that often create problems for the villagers.