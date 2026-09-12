Mohan Majhi’s UAE Outreach Brings ₹2.43 Lakh Crore Investment Proposals to Odisha

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Odisha’s three-day investment outreach in the United Arab Emirates has drawn proposed investments of Rs 2,43,162 crore, with the projects carrying an estimated employment potential of 6,18,725 jobs.

Led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the programme covered Abu Dhabi and Dubai and was aimed at attracting overseas capital, technology partnerships, manufacturing opportunities and stronger links with international markets. The outreach concluded in Dubai on Friday with the Odisha Investors’ Meet–UAE 2026, which brought together around 400 business leaders and investors.

The state recorded 24 investment proposals during the three-day programme, comprising eight memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and 16 investment intents. Across the outreach, the Odisha delegation held 52 business meetings, including 46 one-to-one investor meetings and six round-table discussions.

Investments spread across emerging sectors

The largest share came on the opening day in Abu Dhabi, where proposals worth Rs 2,10,500 crore were secured. Another Rs 8,417 crore was reported on the second day, followed by Rs 24,245 crore on the concluding day in Dubai.

The investment interest covered a wide range of sectors. These included green energy, chemicals and petrochemicals, information technology and electronics system design and manufacturing, logistics and infrastructure, agro and food processing, ship repair, the circular economy, aluminium, steel and downstream industries, rare earths and engineering.

The Dubai meetings also explored travel and tourism, financial investment, LNG storage, artificial intelligence and data centres, propellant manufacturing, fertilisers, housing and other emerging industries.

CAZBAA Project Ventures FZCO signed an MoU for an LNG storage project involving a proposed investment of Rs 1,100 crore. Rana Holdings Limited signed agreements covering green energy, AI data centres and rare earths, with a combined investment proposal of Rs 18,000 crore.

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Ion Technologies Pvt Ltd proposed a propellant manufacturing plant estimated at Rs 2,700 crore. Dalwin Marine and Turbo Power Engineering put forward ship-repairing projects worth Rs 800 crore and Rs 100 crore, respectively, while Agrifields FZCO proposed Rs 950 crore for fertilisers and chemicals.

PTCL Infrastructure also entered into an MoU concerning steel and downstream industries.

The Chief Minister also positioned the UAE engagement as an effort to build longer-term cooperation in manufacturing, trade, technology, exports, innovation, skills and entrepreneurship, while inviting UAE-based companies to consider Odisha for their next phase of expansion.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain reinforced the state government’s approach of “Speed, Certainty and Execution”. He assured investors of institutional support from the initial investment intent and approvals through project implementation and subsequent expansion.

Odisha’s diaspora becomes part of investment pitch

The investment programme also included an interaction with the Odia community in Dubai, attended by more than 800 members of the diaspora.

The gathering combined cultural outreach with the state’s economic pitch. Odissi and traditional folk performances were held, while products under the “One District One Product” initiative were showcased.

Majhi highlighted the diaspora’s contribution to Odisha’s global presence and urged members of the community to play a role in expanding investment, entrepreneurship and trade links with the state.

The three-day programme brought together UAE-based investors, global companies, sovereign and institutional stakeholders, Indian diplomatic representatives and the Odia diaspora.