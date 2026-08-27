Mohan Majhi’s Ganjam Visit Today: 1,371 Displaced Families to Receive Rs 5 Lakh

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi is visiting Ganjam district today for a rehabilitation programme involving 1,371 displaced families from Nuagaon Golabandh.

The programme will provide each family with Rs 5 lakh in compensation. Authorities will also relocate the families to the Odisha Rehabilitation Project (ODRP) Colony at Kirtipur.

The event will mark a major step in the rehabilitation of the displaced families.

CM Majhi’s Ganjam Itinerary-

Majhi will arrive at the Army AD College helipad at 10:45 am. He will then travel by car to the Dhabaleswar shrine for darshan and puja.

After the temple visit, the Chief Minister will reach the main programme venue at around 11 am.

He will attend the programme for about two hours. Later, Majhi will return to the Army AD College and leave for Bhubaneswar at around 2:15 pm.

Meanwhile, the district administration has stepped up preparations for the Chief Minister’s visit.

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Ministers, police personnel, district administration officials and other government officials have worked on the arrangements for the past four days.

Around 20,000 people are expected to attend the programme. Leaders, supporters and party workers from different constituencies are also likely to participate.

Security Measures Strengthened:

The administration has deployed around 120 police officers and 20 platoons of police force for the Chief Minister’s security.

Ganjam Collector V. Keerthi Vasan reviewed the arrangements on Wednesday. His review covered the programme venue, healthcare facilities, drinking water, fire safety, parking, transportation and crowd management.

At the same time, Brahmapur SP Dr Saravana Vivek M inspected the security arrangements. He visited the programme venue, parking areas, temple premises and helipad along with district administration officials.

Several senior officials have also taken part in the preparations. They include Additional Collector Sachidananda Nayak, Zilla Parishad CEO Samir Jena, Berhampur Sub-Collector Abinash Kumar, Rangeilunda BDO Biswajit Ray and Kanishi Tahsildar Kabiraj Pradhan.

With the rehabilitation programme at the centre of the Chief Minister’s visit, the administration has focused on both the relocation process and arrangements for the large gathering expected in Ganjam today.