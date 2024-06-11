Mohan Majhi announced as the next CM of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The wait of the people of Odisha is finally over. Mohan Majhi has been announced as the next CM of Odisha on Tuesday. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced name of the new Chief Minister of Odisha.

Along with this, names of Prabhati Parida and Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo have been announced to become the Deputy CMs of the State.

It is worth mentioning here that, the Union Ministers and Odisha Observers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav arrived at Bhubaneswar airport and attended the BJP legislature party meet to decide the name of the Chief Minister of Odisha.

Minister S. Jaishankar also attended the BJP legislature party meeting, said reliable reports in this regard. BJP is going to form the government on its own for the first time in Odisha. The BJP secured 78 seats in the 147-seat assembly. The BJD secured 51 seats, way behind the majority mark of 74 and the Indian National Congress, 14 seats.

The swearing-in-ceremony of the new BJP government in Odisha has been rescheduled to June 12 instead of June 10 announced earlier and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the event.

The grand event will be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other dignitaries from other states are scheduled to attend the grand swearing in ceremony of the CM of Odisha. Tight security arrangements have been made in view of the ceremony and the roadshow of PM Modi.