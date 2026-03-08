Mohammed Moquim to launch New Party named ‘Odisha Janata Congress’ on April 8

Bhubaneswar: Mohammed Moquim has confirmed to launch his new political party named ‘Odisha Janata Congress’ on April 8. He will officially launch his party at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar on April 8, 2026.

Moquim has confirmed that he has received clearance for the party’s name from Election Commission. Moquim said that the new party intends to connect with grassroots communities and will focus on issues of governance, development, and public welfare.

This announcement is expected to bring a new wave to Odisha politics.

