Mohammed Moquim Says Sofia Firdous Will Contest Barabati-Kataka in 2029

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The political future of Barabati-Kataka MLA Sofia Firdous has come under renewed focus after her father and Odisha Janata Congress (OJC) president Mohammed Moquim said she would contest the 2029 Odisha Assembly election from the constituency on the party’s ticket.

Moquim made the statement, signalling that Firdous could move away from the Congress for the next Assembly polls. His remarks have already sparked fresh speculation in Kataka’s political circles.

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For now, however, there is no announcement from Firdous herself. Moquim said she is currently with the Congress and, therefore, cannot join the OJC at this stage. He nevertheless maintained that she would contest the 2029 election as an OJC candidate from Barabati-Kataka.

Certain reports state that, with the party, Moquim will focus on the Gen-Z and indicated that Firdous would have a leadership role in its future plans.

Firdous had also appeared at programmes organised by her father earlier this year. In January, she attended a youth convention organised by Moquim, who had been expelled from the Congress. Her participation had already fuelled questions about her political alignment.