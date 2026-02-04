Modern Caravan Tourist Service launched in Odisha, Star Hotels on Wheels

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister, Pravati Parida, launched the modern caravan tourist service at Dhauli in Bhubaneswar today. The luxurious service offers tourists a unique and immersive experience.

As per the information received, the caravans come equipped with onboard restrooms, sleeping arrangements, and kitchen facilities, ensuring a comfortable stay.

This initiative aims to attract young travelers, adventure seekers, and nature lovers. It covers popular destinations like Hirakud, Similipal, Daringbadi, Deomali, Talsari, and Mangalajodi.

The service is part of the second phase of the caravan tourism initiative, launched through the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme in collaboration with the Tourism Department and Sand Pebbles Tour and Travel.

This move is expected to boost Odisha’s tourism sector, providing tourists with flexibility, privacy, and freedom of movement.