Model code of conduct withdrawn from Odisha, see details here

Bhubaneswar: Model Code of Conduct has been withdrawn from Odisha. State Chief Electoral Officer met the Governor at Raj Bhavan. The governor has been informed about the constitution of the new assembly.

State Chief Electoral Officer Nikunj Bihari Dhal, Additional Chief Electoral Officer N Tirumala Naik and other senior officers have given notice to the Governor regarding the constitution of the newly elected Assembly. The governor thanked all the officers and employees including the Chief Election Officer for the peaceful elections in Odisha.

This code of conduct was in force from March 16. Assembly and Lok Sabha elections have been completed in 4 phases in the state. Bharatiya Janata Party is going to form the government for the first time in the state with a huge victory.

However, due to the by-polls in some parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana, the Model Code of Conduct remains in force there.