Mobile snatcher overpowered by public in Bhubaneswar, 19 phones seized

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Bhubaneswar: A mobile snatching mob allegedly committed robbery at the gun point at Baramunda over-bridge in the State Capital city.

As per reports the culprit threatened a girl with a pistol for stealing her mobile and snatched the mobile from her.

After snatching the mobile phone from her he tried to flee from the scene but the public caught him red-handed before he could flee the area. Following which he was beaten by furious public before he was handed over to the police.

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Reportedly, 19 cell phones were seized from the accused. Cops suspect that he could be part of a bigger crime gang. The accused has been involved in similar incidents at other bus stands and from buses, as passengers become easy targets at these places.

The police are to make inquiries about his past criminal background and whether he was involved in any syndicate or gang and how he was operating his mission.