Mobile phones worth Rs 12 lakh looted from shop in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: In a daring robbery incident, miscreants looted mobile phones, tablets, earbuds and other valuable products worth Rs 12 lakh from a mobile store by cutting open the roof in Bhubaneswar. The robbery took place in a Mobile Store, located in Enchana area under Mancheswar police station limits in Bhubaneswar.

They looted five expensive mobile phones, 50 mobile phones, along with expensive earphones, earbuds, smartwatch and tablet, which are approximately worth Rs 15 lakh.

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The theft reportedly occurred on April 20 and a complaint was filed on the following day on April 21.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the store. Police is investigating the case on basis of the CCTV footage. However, police have made no breakthrough and is yet to find any traces of the robbers even after 10 days of robbery.

Also Read: Robbers loot gold ornaments worth Rs 40 Lakh from Maa Vaishno Devi Temple in Nayagarh