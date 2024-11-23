Mobile phone looter caught and thrashed in Odisha’s Balasore district

Jaleshwar: A mobile phone looter was caught by public and was thrashed in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place near Gudikhala on the National Highway No. 60 under Basta police station limits of the district. The looter has been handed over to Police.

According to information, a truck driver and his helper were cooking near their truck when two youths came on a bike and said that their truck had overturned on the road.

On the pretext of calling their boss, they asked for a mobile phone from the driver and helper who were cooking. Thinking that they were in danger, the truck driver gave his mobile phone to help the driver in problem.

However, the youths ran away with the mobile phone. As they were running away, the driver and helper shouted for help. Hearing this, the locals caught one of the robbers and thrashed him. Later, they informed the police. The police took him to the police station for questioning. The other looter managed to flee from the scene.