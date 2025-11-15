Mobile explodes while being charged and used in Baripada, youth’s palm critically injured

Advertisement

Baripada: A mobile exploded while being charged and used in Baripada, in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday. The youth’s palm has been critically injured due to the explosion.

The youth has been identified as Mandeep Singh, a resident of the Jambani village in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

Advertisement

As per information, he was talking on the phone while it was being charged and thus had been attached to a live electric socket. At this time the mobile exploded. Accordingly, the youth’s left palm was damaged in the explosion.

Soon after the incident, the victim was rushed to the PRM hospital in Baripada in a critical condition. As Mandeep’s left palm was damaged, surgery has been done. He is currently in critical condition.