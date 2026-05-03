Mobile Cannabis Oil Unit worth Rs 100 Crore Busted in Malkangiri; Precursors, Ganja Seized, watch

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Malkangiri: Malkangiri Police on Saturday busted a mobile Hashish oil or Cannabis oil manufacturing unit near Essar Chakk under Chitrakonda police station limits, in Malkangiri of Odisha, seizing 800 litres of precursors that could have produced Hashish oil worth an estimated Rs 100 crore.

The operation was carried out early on May 3 under the leadership of SDPO Chitrakonda Pradosh Pradhan. SP Malkangiri supervised the entire operation, said Dr K V Singh, IPS, DIG of Police, South Western Range, Koraput.

Seizures made:

800 litres of precursors that would have been used to manufacture 800 litres of Hashish oil worth Rs 100 crore

50 kg ganja

2 litres of Hashish oil

Complete mobile manufacturing unit with specialized extraction equipment

One AP-registered vehicle with a falsified registration number used for transporting materials

Background:

Over the past few days, Malkangiri Police had received intelligence that a Hashish oil manufacturing unit was likely to become operational in the Chitrakonda area. Multiple raids were conducted to bust the unit. However, due to intense police pressure, the entire set-up was being shifted to various locations by syndicate members.

Finally, on May 3 morning, police intercepted the vehicle carrying the clandestine mobile manufacturing unit near Essar Chakk while it was heading towards the Sileru area.

Key highlights of the operation:

Seizure of precursors: Approximately 800 litres of chemicals and solvents used for manufacturing highly potent Hashish oil were recovered.

Manufacturing unit dismantled: A fully functional processing unit, including specialized extraction equipment, was seized from the vehicle.

Valuation: Based on the volume of precursors, the potential yield of finished Hashish oil is estimated to have a market value of roughly Rs. 100 crore.

Vehicle seized: One AP-registered vehicle with a falsified registration number was seized.

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Current status:

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape into the dense jungle, taking advantage of the difficult terrain.

It is anticipated that a syndicate of smugglers was planning to set up a Hashish oil manufacturing unit in the Chitrakonda area, but could not do so due to continuous police vigil.

SP Malkangiri has formed multiple specialized teams to:

Apprehend the absconding driver

Ascertain other syndicate members involved

Ascertain details of the vehicle

Investigate interstate backward and forward linkages to identify the source of raw materials and the intended destination of the oil

Further details will be shared in due course, DIG Singh added.

What is Hash oil/ Hashish oil or Cannabis oil

Hash oil, or cannabis oil, is a highly potent concentrate derived from the cannabis plant using solvents like butane or ethanol. It typically contains 40%–80% THC—significantly higher than raw cannabis—and is consumed by smoking, vaporizing (“dabbing”), or ingestion. The substance, often called honey oil, is generally treated legally as a concentrated form of marijuana.

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