Mob lynching or planned murder! New twist emerges in Balianta brutality case

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Bhubaneswar: A shocking new angle has emerged during investigation into the Balianta brutality case, raising serious questions over whether Soumya Ranjan Swain’s death was a case of mob lynching or a pre-planned murder.

Fresh reports suggest that the accused involved in the murder of Soumya Ranjan Swain had links with the group that reached the crime spot after being called by Om Prakash Rout, the survivor and the close associate of Soumya.

According to reports, during the interrogation of the main accused Ranjit Patra, it was revealed that he had alleged connection with Om and another youth named Kunal, who is now on the police radar for his involvement in the case.

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Investigators revealed that Om had reportedly called Kunal over the phone seeking his help at the crime spot. However, Kunal did not arrive alone. He was accompanied by Ranjit Patra, the accused allegedly responsible for brutally assaulting and killing Soumya.

The Crime Branch is now trying to uncover the exact links between Ranjit, Kunal and Om to determine whether the incident was spontaneous violence or a planned attack.

Officials have been continuously questioning both Kunal and Om as the investigation intensifies.