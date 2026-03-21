Mob creates ruckus outside senior BJD leader Pratap Jena’s house in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A group of youths created ruckus outside the residence of senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pratap Jena in Bhubaneswar on late Friday night.

According to sources, the group gathered outside Jena’s house, burst firecrackers, and raised slogans, leading to a chaotic situation in the area.

The senior BJd leader has also alleged that it was an armed intimidation as the group threatened the security guards of the residence with a gun and verbally abused the house staffs. An altercation broke out between the group and Jena’s family members when they objected to the disturbance.

Advertisement

The leader has demanded the arrest of the group of youths for the atrocity. He has requested Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and Police DG Y B Khurania to take action in this incident.

Following the incident, the security around Pratap Jena’s house has been increased and several police personnel has been added to the team.