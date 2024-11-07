Mo Buses caused 200 accidents in 2024! Orissa High Court expresses annoyance over CRUT’s affidavit, says to…

Cuttack: Orissa High Court today expressed annoyance over the affidavit filed by the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) regarding the accidents caused by the Mo Buses.

The court expressed its annoyance while conducting a hearing regarding the plea filed over the careless driving of the Mo Bus drivers. CRUT Managing Director (MD) Thirumala Naik appeared before the court over the case and filed an affidavit mentioning that 200 accidents have been caused by the Mo Bus drivers in 2024.

During the hearing, the court asked the CRUT MD what actions they have taken to avoid occurrence of accidents and protect the lives of the people. The court also asked either the Mo Bus drivers are undergoing the breath test to check the presence of alcohol.

The Orissa High Court also directed the CRUT MD to strictly follow the guidelines of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC).