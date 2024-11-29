‘Mo Bus’ services in these routes will be affected for three-day DG-IGP conference, know details here

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the three day DG-IGP conference starting on Friday, the ‘Mo Bus’ services in the high-alert areas will be affected in these days.

Bus numbers 9, 10, 11,12,AE1, AE2,13,17,20,21,22A,23,25,26,27,28,30, 31, 32, 36, 37, 38, 39,40, 44, 46,47, 64 & 66 will be affected from November 29 to December 1 for the DG-IGP conference taking place for the first time in Odisha.

Keeping in view the traffic restrictions issued by the Commissionerate police, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) managing the ‘Mo Bus’ services has changed the track of these buses. CRUT informed today by issuing a post on X (formerly Twitter).

On the other hand the capital city is under a thick security blanket for the 59th DG-IGP conference hosting PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah along with many VIP/VVIPs. A no fly-zone was also declared in the State in the for the high-profile conference.

Moreover, Odisha government has shut down the schools functioning in the BMC area from 1:00 pm today.