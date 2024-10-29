Mo Bus runs over elderly woman at Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal

Cuttack: In an unfortunate incident, a Mo Bus ran over an elderly woman at the Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal causing her death on the spot this evening.

According to Laxman Gachhayata, the husband of the deceased woman – Saraswati, the elderly couple while going to a relative’s house in Gopalpur had taken a Mo Bus from the CDA area. After it reached the bus terminal, the couple decided to get down. However, as they were getting down, the bus started moving, due to which Saraswati fell down.

People present on the spot raised an alarm to stop the bus but it did not stop and ran over the woman causing her death on the spot.

Thinking that she was alive, the elderly woman was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. But the doctors declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, Laxman held the bus driver responsible for his wife’s death. He even alleged that the driver was driving under the influence of alcohol and demanded action against him.