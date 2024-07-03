‘Mo Bus’ name to change to ‘Ama Bus’ say reports, details here

Bhubaneswar: The name of ‘Mo Bus’ is scheduled to be changed to ‘Ama Bus’ said reports on Wednesday. The Minister further said that the colour shall be changed if required. A discussion shall be done in this regard.

According to reports, the Mo bus service is providing convenience to the people so this service should continue. There shall be detailed discussion with the regular passengers of the bus. The number of buses will be increased based on the need of the locals. “We are looking at different places where more buses are needed,” Urban Development Minister Krishna Chandra Mohapatra.

According to reports, the state of Odisha will get 400 e-buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. E-buses will run in other cities including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. There is a plan to run Mo Buses on most routes. Later, all mo buses will be electric buses in the coming days. It is further worth mentioning that, now more than 400 diesel buses are running.

Reports further said that, focus will be on better quality of online payment system for bus passengers. The Minister further said that, “We have been doing well for five years. Out of the 400 buses that are running, 63 are e-buses. All of them will be e-buses in future.” There are plans to run 100 buses in Bhubaneswar, 100 in Cuttack, 50 in Sambalpur and 100 in Rourkela.