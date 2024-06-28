Mo Bus catches fire in Cuttack, close shave for passengers

Cuttack: A Mo Bus caught fire in Cuttack in the early hours of the Morning on Friday, said reliable reports in this regard. The incident has been reported from Sector 9 of CDA area.

It is worth mentioning here that, the bus was completely gutted in the fire. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Furter it is reported that, the CDA fire forces reached the spot and doused the flames. May 20, in a shocking incident, a Mo bus caught fire in Rourkela city of Sundargarh in Odisha.

According to reports, a Mo bus was burnt right in the middle of a busy street. There was a sudden shock in the minds of the people when the Mo Bus went up in flames all of a sudden.

The incident of the bus catching fire has been reported from near the TCI Road in Rourkela, this has shocked the onlookers. However, the passengers and the bus crew escaped the fire. It is feared that the bus caught fire due to some mechanical fault.

The bus caught fire when it came out of TCI bus depot. The cause of the fire is being investigated. The fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the flames.

