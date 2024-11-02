Mo bus accident: Girl loses arm as bus runs over her in Bhubaneswar, watch 

By KalingaTV Bureau
mo bus accident
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic accident, two girls were critically injured as a ‘Mo bus’ ran over them near the petrol pump under Chandrasekharpur police station limits in the capital city. One of them lost her limb as the bus ran over her hand.

This incident has created an outrage among the residents. Around 20 other ‘Mo buses’ commuting in the route have been stopped by the locals.

The critical have been rushed to the hospital. Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.
The bus driver is absconding after the accident. Further details are awaited.

WATCH:

 

Also Read: 6 dead and 5 critical in road accident in Sundargarh, see details here
